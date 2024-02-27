Android will have a convenient selection of Spotify Connect devices — without having to open the app to change the audio source

Google is launching Spotify Connect support in Android’s Media Switcher to improve the cross-device experience. Spotify Connect devices will appear next to your phone’s paired Bluetooth headphones and speakers, as well as Cast devices.

Spotify users don’t have to open the app screen to select a playback device. Google describes the problem as follows: «selecting and changing playback devices can be time-consuming if you have to go into each app to manage its items».

Last year, Google announced that it was working closely with Spotify to allow users to easily switch playback between any Spotify Connect devices from the Android media player. This compatibility was initially expected last year.

The media notifications feature, which was announced last year, is also expected: «You will be able to, with one tap, start listening to a podcast in the car, continue on your phone and headphones, and finish on your TV at home. When you change your physical location, you’ll see these media notifications on your phone or other devices asking if you want to stream the audio to a device nearby». Google is working with YouTube Music and Spotify to add support for media notifications as part of the Cross device SDK. no word on when users will have support for these features.

Source: 9to5google