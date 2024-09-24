Andy Serkis, director of the new «Lord of the Rings» movie, has announced a movie project with «AI characters»

Actor and director of the next movie «The Lord of the Rings» Andy Serkis talked about a movie project with «characters based on artificial intelligence».

Best known as Gollum in Peter Jackson’s «Lord of the Rings» trilogy, Andy Serkis says his Imaginarium studio is working on a «storytelling» that starts with 2D characters created using voice actors before they «enter the AR [augmented reality] world». «At that point, they become «AI characters» recreated by actors and directors. They’re in a world where you can have a direct relationship with these CGI characters»,” says Serkis. As they say, nothing is clear, but it’s very interesting.

«This is another form of magic that scares people. Even the biggest VFX companies don’t create things as great as individuals in their basements. It’s very misunderstood, often despised, and lumped together in the same way that people probably once thought the internet was going to destroy everyone’s life»»,” Serkis shared his vision of AI technology.

A key and understandable challenge, Serkis adds, is the fight for fair remuneration and copyright clarification when using AI to avoid «ripping off» actors. He also noted that the UK has «great teams and huge talent» but is losing VFX work to cheaper competitors abroad.

«We create a pipeline that goes all the way from creating the look of a movie or series to completing the main photography, and then there is a kind of vacuum. Suddenly, the tax incentives disappear when you have to move on to the next phase and complete the project [in the UK]».

Serkis called for better use of the UK’s experience in the field of video games, as there is less snobbery in this area «compared to the world of cinema».

Source: Deadline