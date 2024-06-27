The movie «The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum» will definitely feature familiar characters — Andy Serkis

He is the director and lead actor in «The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum» Andy Serkis says that some of the previous — trilogy films «The Lord of the Rings» and «The Hobbit» will appear in the movie. As in reports Popverse, Serkis said at ACE Superhero Comic Con 2024 that there will be someone familiar in «Gollum Hunt» 2026.

«It’s so early, it would be unfair to make any commitments at this stage. But I will say that it’s going to be a deep dive where we’re going to explore the character of Gollum. There may be characters we recognize that may return. I won’t say who».

Perhaps Serkis does not reveal who might return because he does not know. Based on the comments of the film’s co-writer and trilogy director Peter Jackson, the creators do not yet have a common story:

«We really want to explore his backstory and delve into the parts of his journey that we didn’t have time to cover in the previous films. It’s too early to know who will cross his path, but suffice it to say we’re taking a cue from [Tolkien]».

About «The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum» was announced on May 9, 2024, when the authors were working on an early script, but Serkis said that discussions only began about eight months ago, i.e. around October 23.

«We started talking about it about eight months ago. «They said, “Andy, we really want to bring Middle Earth to life. There are so many fresh stories that we want to get involved with. I was asked to direct it. It’s a dream come true. To work with people I love to work with in a country I love to work in,» Serkis recalls.

Comments about the revival of Middle-earth are a bit more sentimental than those who own the «Lord of the Rings» franchise. David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav says that the «Lord of the Rings» — «franchise is underutilized» and that the «company is working to fix that». Lars Vingefors, chairman of the Embracer Group, owner of The Lord of the Rings, meanwhile, said that the company needs to «exploit the Lord of the Rings in a very significant way» on the video game front.

It was reported that Viggo Mortensen, 65, who plays Aragorn, and Ian McKellen, 85, who plays Gandalf, are open to returning to the franchise. But the former will star in «Gollum Hunt», if appropriate for him and his character, while the second says he would do itif he is still alive at that time

The franchise is developing in other directions as well. Amazon continues to series «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» — the premiere of the second season is scheduled for August 29, 2024. In February, showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne went on to sign a new three-year deal with the company to begin early work on Season 3. Anime «The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirim» will tell the story of the fortress of the mighty king of Rohan, Helm Hammehand, on December 13, 2024.

Source: IGN