Another wave of layoffs is taking place at the AirSlate food company – mobilized workers are being fired

According to the sources of the «Overheard in IT» channel, AirSlate is undergoing at least the third wave of layoffs in less than six months.

The first layoffs in the Ukrainian office took place in November last year. Then 50 employees were laid off. The second wave of layoffs took place in February and affected about 30 employees. Now, as part of the third wave, the company has begun to dismiss mobilized employees.

It is noted that the company used to pay full compensation to mobilized workers, including those who left voluntarily. Now, if people are unable to work, they are either fired without compensation or transferred to a salary of $1,000 per month.

«Compensation is paid for several months plus a week for each year worked (but this is not certain, there may be isolated cases). The newly mobilized receive a one-time payment of $1k, and that’s it», ─ it is said in the message.

It is also reported that the company has started to save on fees. AirSlate has a policy of doubling employee fees. However, it is now somewhat limited and applies exclusively to humanitarian fees, and does not cover fees for weapons.

Earlier it was reported that previous waves of layoffs were caused by the failure of some of the company’s products.