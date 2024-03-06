News WTF 03-06-2024 at 15:40 comment views icon

Anthropic «forgot» to mention in the Claude 3 announcement that they compared the model to the «old» GPT-4, not the GPT-4 Turbo

Kateryna Danshyna

The company, founded by several former OpenAI employees, promoted its language model as «better than ChatGPT», but there is a nuance.

The fact is that Claude 3 outperforms only the very first GPT-4 model released by OpenAI a year ago, not the much more powerful GPT-4 Turbo, which in Promptbase’s comparative analysis still beats its competitor in every test.

Anthropic’s marketers decided instead that it was better not to mention this in the announcement, focusing only on comparative data regarding the «old» GPT-4 (after all, they put this «inconvenient» detail in the announcement notes).

In general, it is not the first time that AI developers have resorted to advertising stunts to promote their creations — Google has previously admitted that the Gemini AI demo video was staged.


