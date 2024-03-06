Anthropic «forgot» to mention in the Claude 3 announcement that they compared the model to the «old» GPT-4, not the GPT-4 Turbo

The company, founded by several former OpenAI employees, promoted its language model as «better than ChatGPT», but there is a nuance.

The fact is that Claude 3 outperforms only the very first GPT-4 model released by OpenAI a year ago, not the much more powerful GPT-4 Turbo, which in Promptbase’s comparative analysis still beats its competitor in every test.

Somewhat interesting advertising choice from Anthropic, comparing their newly released Claude 3 to GPT-4 on release (March 2023). According to Promptbase’s benchmarking, GPT-4-turbo scores better than Claude 3 on every benchmark where we can make a direct comparison. https://t.co/k3tQEpTxSc pic.twitter.com/W3sRcOud4f — Tolga Bilge (@TolgaBilge_) March 4, 2024

Anthropic’s marketers decided instead that it was better not to mention this in the announcement, focusing only on comparative data regarding the «old» GPT-4 (after all, they put this «inconvenient» detail in the announcement notes).

This somewhat inconvenient detail is briefly acknowledged in the footnotes of Anthropic’s announcement:https://t.co/R7PJIcb6Gx pic.twitter.com/Jsxp60qYNk — Tolga Bilge (@TolgaBilge_) March 4, 2024

In general, it is not the first time that AI developers have resorted to advertising stunts to promote their creations — Google has previously admitted that the Gemini AI demo video was staged.