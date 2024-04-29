Apple iPad Pro will be released with M4 processor, iPhone 16 will get A18 chip with AI — Mark Gurman

According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, the new iPad Pro will receive M4 processor will start Apple’s transition to AI devices. Earlier, he reported that Apple is accelerating processor upgrades for computers and plans to release the M4 chip with new iMac, MacBook Pro and Mac mini this year. According to the journalist, the first device with M4 chips may be the Apple iPad Pro.

There is a high probability that the iPad Pro will be released with the M4 chip, not the M3, as previously assumed. Apple will also position the tablet as its first device with artificial intelligence. The company must accelerate to keep up with the race for AI in portable devices launched by competitors.

Unveiling the new iPad Pro on the eve of WWDC would help Apple focus on its AI chip strategy. At WWDC, the company could focus on unveiling the artificial intelligence capabilities that will be part of iPadOS 18 later this year. Gurman hopes that Apple will introduce the A18 chip with AI capabilities in the iPhone 16 lineup.

However, the journalist says that the new device and processor «are not designed around AI» — it is largely a marketing element. According to him, hardware with more impressive capabilities will be released later.