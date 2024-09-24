Apple iPhone 16 Pro users complain about the touchscreen — some taps make the display unresponsive

Owners are reporting a problem with the touchscreen of the Apple iPhone 16 Pro. In some circumstances, the phone does not register gestures and presses.

The problem with the touch screen is observed in iOS 18 and iOS 18.1. It seems that the algorithm for rejecting accidental palm taps does not work correctly — the problem area is located near the edge of the screen, especially near the camera control button. The software ignores touches for a short time if you tap there.

«If the skin accidentally touches the area next to the new camera control button, the entire screen will stop responding until you release it, except for the main panel. This is the only area that causes the problem. Check for yourself: press and hold the selected area with your right thumb and swipe with your left hand. In the system settings, you can’t touch or swipe. On the home page, you can sometimes tap on apps, but you definitely can’t swipe. Swiping the home bar does not affect the problem at all».

Users suggest that the reason for the aggressive operation of the palm rejection algorithm is the thinner bezels. If the iPhone 16 Pro is in a case, the number of screen malfunctions decreases…

Interestingly, everything works fine if the phone screen is locked, which indicates that there is a problem with the software. If so, we should expect a fix from Apple soon.

Sources: GSMArena, Reddit