Replacing the Camera Control button in the iPhone 16 Pro will cost $750 — almost the same as the basic iPhone 16

Kateryna Danshyna

The Camera Control button, which appeared in the iPhone 16 lineup, allows you to control some camera settings and will be able to be used as a «gateway» for working with third-party toolsincluding ChatGPT.

Idea Camera Control is such that if you hold your iPhone horizontally — it will somewhat resemble the shutter of a traditional camera with a tactile vibration. However, the update did little to impress potential customers, and some call the «option Apple’s most disappointing innovation to date (in the first reviews, the button was generally attributed to «minuses of» devices). However, this is not all «surprises» for the fans.

 

Considering the prices for repairs Camera Control, presented in China (converted to US dollars for convenience), button replacement in the iPhone 16 will cost $624, while for the iPhone 16 Pro — $750. For comparison, the official price of the basic iPhone 16 is $799, and the 128 GB iPhone 16 Pro is $999)

Such a high price may require replacing the motherboard. The button itself consists of 9 different components, which increases the frequency and risk of potential breakdowns.

Source: Gizmochina

