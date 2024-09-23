Apple reduces iPhone performance again in iOS 18 — just like seven years ago

It looks like Apple is making iPhones slower again to reduce power consumption and maximize battery life. This time with iOS 18.

A few days ago, Apple officially released iOS 18. The operating system for iPhone has brought many changes, but it seems not all of them are widely known and pleasant. According to tests, processors are now slower to increase the frequency when needed. Also, the tests show a decrease in Phone performance — Geekbench 6 now shows lower single-core and multi-core results compared to when the devices were running iOS 17.

YouTube Geekerwan conducted comparative tests of Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max and 14 Pro Max with the previous and new OS. The original video in Chinese and the screenshots below clearly demonstrate the negative performance changes.

Consequently, the performance cores of the A17 Pro and A16 Bionic processors are slightly delayed in rising to maximum performance under the respective load. Changes in processor and battery performance lead to lower single-core and multi-core results in Geekbench 6. With iOS 17, the iPhone 15 Pro Max received 2999 and 7779 points. With iOS 18, Apple’s top model of last year scores slightly lower at 2885 and 7476 points. This decrease is unlikely to have a negative effect in real-world scenarios, and the increase in battery life may be noticeable.

Earlier, Apple faced very real legal problems due to the covert practice of reducing the performance of previous generations of iPhones with the new iOS. In 2018, the company was fined €10 million in Italy for this very reason. At the end of 2017, Apple admitted to this practice and, accordingly, to its concealment. Earlier this year, users noticed a decline in iPhone performance, as reported by wrote in social networks. Company agreed to pay up to $500 million compensation and later allowed iPhone owners to disable the performance degradation. The appeal was heard in 2020, upheld the fine in force.

Source: Wccftech