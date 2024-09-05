News Software 09-05-2024 at 10:28 comment views icon

Apple is the leader among the companies that most often transfer user data to government agencies

author avatar
https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Katya-96x96.jpg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Katya-96x96.jpg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Katya-96x96.jpg

Kateryna Danshyna

News writer

Apple is the leader among the companies that most often transfer user data to government agencies

Over the past 10 years, the number of law enforcement requests for user data supported by Apple has increased by 500%.

Відключайте рекламу - підтримуйте ITC!

The new report Surfshark, the site to which the link is directed Phonearena the data included requests sent over 10 years — a total of 9 million cases in 190 countries, sent to companies such as Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Meta.

Apple — лідер серед компаній, які найчастіше передають дані користувачів держорганам

The percentage of requests supported by companies out of the total number is shown below:

  • Apple: 82.04% of all requests
  • Google: 72.88% of all queries
  • Objective: 72.81% of all requests
  • Microsoft: 67.42% of all requests

The report claims that the number of requests for user data is growing every year, with 2022 being a particularly busy year, accounting for about 25% of all cases mentioned in the report.

Карта показує загальну кількість запитів щодо акаунтів, надісланих урядовими установами країн з 2013 по 2022 рік.
The map shows the total number of account requests sent by government agencies in the countries from 2013 to 2022.

The US and EU authorities (Germany, France, Ireland, Portugal, and Belgium) are the most frequent requesters of the data, accounting for 58% of the total from 2013 to 2022. Most requests are related to criminal investigations.

Apple has been at the top of the list for supporting requests since 2016, although it has been implementing many efforts to protect user privacy.

Loading comments...

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send