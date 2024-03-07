Apple is working on a 20-inch MacBook with a folding screen – Ming-Chi Kuo

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is planning to release a 20-inch MacBook laptop with a folding screen. This will happen in about 3 years.

«The only foldable Apple product with a clear development schedule is the 20.3-inch MacBook, which is expected to go into mass production in 2027,» Kuo wrote, without providing any further details.

Ming-Chi Kuo is the third source to mention the possibility of a 20-inch MacBook. Earlier, this was reported by display industry analyst Ross Young and Korean website The Elec.

The largest laptop Apple currently sells is the 16-inch MacBook Pro. The company also once offered a 17-inch MacBook Pro, which was discontinued in 2012. The new foldable MacBook would have a screen that provides dimensions of approximately 20 inches diagonally when fully deployed. But it is not known what the screen will have when it is minimized.

Given Kuo’s words that the 20-inch MacBook is the only foldable Apple product with a clear development schedule, we should not expect a foldable iPhone or iPad anytime soon.

Source: macrumors