Apple to show new iPad Mini and Mac with M4 at separate event in October, — Mark Gurman

Today’s presentation of the iPhone 16 is not the only Apple event dedicated to new devices this year.

In view of message Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, Apple may schedule a separate event in October to showcase the iPad and Mac (Earlier reports said November).

For the first time since 2021, Apple will showcase a new iPad Mini, as well as a Mac Mini with M4, new versions of iMacs, and 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M4 Pro and M4 Max chips.

As a reminder, Apple’s traditional fall presentation starts today at 20:00 Kyiv time, where the iPhone 16 and probably a thinner version of the Apple Watch with larger screens, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 (possibly with a new processor), and two versions of AirPods 4 will be shown.

The event will be streamed on Apple’s official YouTube channel.

