Apple will release iOS 26 instead of iOS 19, — Mark Gurman

The most famous whistleblower on Apple’s affairs announced the company’s intention to radically change the numbering of its operating systems, not only for the iPhone.

Citing sources among «people in the know», Mark Gurman of Bloomberg reports that the next Apple operating systems will be numbered by the year of release, not by the version number. The current iOS 18 will give way to iOS 26, instead of iOS 19. iPadOS 26, macOS 26, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26 will also be released.

Apple is making these changes to ensure branding consistency and to abandon the existing system, which can cause confusion. Currently, iOS 18, watchOS 12, macOS 15, and visionOS 2 are in circulation with different numbers — because they did not debut at the same time. In this case, the company will use the next year, not the current year, when the OS appears. Although the next operating systems will be launched around September 2025, they will receive the number 26 in the name.

According to the journalist, the company will announce the changes at WWDC 2025 on June 9. Also, the operating systems will receive unified user interface changes — this will be an «attempt to provide a more holistic experience when people move between devices». The new Solarium design will include tvOS, watchOS, and visionOS. As part of the changes, Apple plans to make the iPad more Mac-like — potentially making it more useful for office work. In addition, the company allegedly intends to open their models of artificial intelligence for third-party developers.

It should be noted that Apple devices themselves may change in the coming years. According to rumors, the anniversary The iPhone 2027 will be similar to the first one of the apparatus. At least, Apple is planning something similar to the Xiaomi concept with a completely free screen. The device can also receive significant changes in the filling, in particular, 200 MP camera. The release of the the all-new slim iPhone 17 Air.