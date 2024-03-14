Arm unveils new processors and technologies for self-driving cars — deliveries to manufacturers from 2025

On March 13, 2024, Arm announced Arm Automotive Enhanced (AE), processors for self-driving cars, and Arm Compute Subsystem for Automotive, a new development system for automakers and their suppliers. Arm claims that this initiative can «reduce the development cycle of AI-enabled vehicles by up to two years».

The company introduced Neoverse technology, which is «first introduced in the automotive sector and delivers server-class performance for autonomous and AI-enabled ADAS workloads». The company introduced the following Cortex-A v9 cores:

Arm Cortex-A720AE: Delivers industry-leading sustained performance with SoC design flexibility for a wide range of software-defined applications (SDV).

Arm Cortex-A520AE: Delivers the best power efficiency with security features to scale in cars.

Arm Cortex-R82AE: the highest-performance real-time processor for functional safety, which for the first time delivers 64-bit computing in real-time processing.

Arm Mali-C720AE: A customizable Internet chip optimized for the most demanding computer and human vision applications.

Arm says it will provide «with pre-integrated and validated configurations optimized for performance, power and area using an advanced lithography process». The new automotive solutions are expected to be delivered to manufacturers in 2025.

Source: Arm