Arnold Schwarzenegger says he got a pacemaker and now «is a little more like a machine»

У your podcast The 76-year-old actor said that last Monday he underwent surgery to install a pacemaker (a device implanted in a person to restore and normalize heart rhythm disorders).

Schwarzenegger joked that now «looks a little more like a machine» — a reference to his iconic role as the Terminator.

«No one would ever think that I started the week with surgery. First of all, I want you to know that I’m doing great!», — Arnold said, adding that he attended a major environmental event on Friday.

He also thanked the entire team at the Cleveland Clinic and the doctors and nurses who «took care of him and made the surgery as painless as possible».

Арнольд Шварценеггер каже, що отримав кардіостимулятор і тепер «трохи більше схожий на машину»
Arnold Schwarzenegger after heart surgery in 2020. Photo: X/Twitter

Schwarzenegger noted that he was advised to have a pacemaker installed because «some scar tissue from a previous surgery made his heartbeat irregular».

«This is life with a genetic heart problem. But you won’t hear me complaining».

How to note People, Schwarzenegger first had his aortic and pulmonary valves replaced in 1997. They ultimately lasted 21 years» and the actor returned for replacement in 2018 when a non-invasive» option was available. In September, Arnold revealed that «’s doctors had made a mistake» and required invasive surgery — just before filming the movie «Terminator: Terminator Salvation».

The actor is currently preparing to shoot of the second season of the series «FUBAR»which will start in 6 weeks.


