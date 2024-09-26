Artificial intelligence will appear in HP printers — it will remove ads and strange formatting during printing

Artificial intelligence «takes over» printers, and HP devices — are first in line.

Available today in an «exclusive» beta, the new HP Print AI feature offers a «perfect output» feature that cleans up unwanted content such as ads and odd formatting from web pages (see before and after photos below).

Artificial intelligence will also optimize the printing of spreadsheets and charts that will remain on the same page without being separated, and will be able to respond to «conversational prompts» — so, with your instructions, the device can, for example, turn a photo into a greeting card by adding certain styles and fonts.

According to HP, the new Print AI features will be available to the general public in 2025. However, the list of models that will support them has not yet been provided, nor has it been specified whether additional software will be required.

Earlier, HP launched a new subscription that provides a printer for rent (with a certain page limit) and ink for a monthly fee of $36.

Source: HP