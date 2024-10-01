News Devices 10-01-2024 at 17:32 comment views icon

ASUS Zenbook S 14 in Ukraine: ceramic body, Intel Core Ultra, battery life «all day» and price of UAH 82.5 thousand

author avatar
https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/ad81c83e9fbf757ce8a90d0eb41dee5b-96x96.jpeg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/ad81c83e9fbf757ce8a90d0eb41dee5b-96x96.jpeg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/ad81c83e9fbf757ce8a90d0eb41dee5b-96x96.jpeg

Vadym Karpus

News writer

ASUS Zenbook S 14 in Ukraine: ceramic body, Intel Core Ultra, battery life «all day» and price of UAH 82.5 thousand

ASUS has announced the launch of Zenbook S 14 (UX5406) laptop in Ukraine. This is one of the thinnest and most portable 14-inch ASUS AI PC models. It has a new design and its lid is made of a new Ceraluminum material that resists scratches and wear.

Відключайте рекламу - підтримуйте ITC!

The new product has a 14-inch ASUS Lumina OLED display with a 3K resolution (2880×1800 pixels, 16:10 ratio) and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The display provides a peak brightness of 400 cd/m2, up to 500 cd/m2 (HDR) and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage.

ASUS Zenbook S 14 в Україні: кералюмінієвий корпус, Intel Core Ultra, автономність «протягом усього дня» та ціна 82,5 тис. грн

ASUS Zenbook S 14 is powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 2) processor with Intel Arc graphics core and an AI-enabled NPU module with 47 TOPS performance. The configuration can include up to 32 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and an M.2 NVMe SSD with a capacity of up to 1 TB. The cooling system produces less than 25 dB of noise.

ASUS Zenbook S 14 в Україні: кералюмінієвий корпус, Intel Core Ultra, автономність «протягом усього дня» та ціна 82,5 тис. грн

The device contains a Microsoft Pluton module, Wi-Fi 7 module, four speakers, two microphones, a Full HD webcam with AiSense infrared sensor, a 3.5 mm audio jack, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A connector, HDMI 2.1 video output, and two Thunderbolt 4 connectors supporting image output and laptop power. The new product supports Adaptive Lock and Adaptive Dimming for privacy. The 72 Wh battery provides «all-day battery life». All components are housed in a body with dimensions of 31.03×21.47×1.19-1.29 cm, and the device weighs 1.2 kg.

ASUS Zenbook S 14 в Україні: кералюмінієвий корпус, Intel Core Ultra, автономність «протягом усього дня» та ціна 82,5 тис. грн

ASUS Zenbook S 14 (UX5406) is available in Ukraine at a recommended price of UAH 82499 (configuration with Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor, 32 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1 TB SSD). The laptop is available in two color shades: Zumaia Gray and Scandinavian White.

Що думаєте про цю статтю?
Голосів:
Файно є
Файно є
Йой, най буде!
Йой, най буде!
Трясця!
Трясця!
Ну такої...
Ну такої...
Бісить, аж тіпає!
Бісить, аж тіпає!
Loading comments...

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send