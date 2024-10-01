ASUS Zenbook S 14 in Ukraine: ceramic body, Intel Core Ultra, battery life «all day» and price of UAH 82.5 thousand

ASUS has announced the launch of Zenbook S 14 (UX5406) laptop in Ukraine. This is one of the thinnest and most portable 14-inch ASUS AI PC models. It has a new design and its lid is made of a new Ceraluminum material that resists scratches and wear.

The new product has a 14-inch ASUS Lumina OLED display with a 3K resolution (2880×1800 pixels, 16:10 ratio) and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The display provides a peak brightness of 400 cd/m2, up to 500 cd/m2 (HDR) and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage.

ASUS Zenbook S 14 is powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 2) processor with Intel Arc graphics core and an AI-enabled NPU module with 47 TOPS performance. The configuration can include up to 32 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and an M.2 NVMe SSD with a capacity of up to 1 TB. The cooling system produces less than 25 dB of noise.

The device contains a Microsoft Pluton module, Wi-Fi 7 module, four speakers, two microphones, a Full HD webcam with AiSense infrared sensor, a 3.5 mm audio jack, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A connector, HDMI 2.1 video output, and two Thunderbolt 4 connectors supporting image output and laptop power. The new product supports Adaptive Lock and Adaptive Dimming for privacy. The 72 Wh battery provides «all-day battery life». All components are housed in a body with dimensions of 31.03×21.47×1.19-1.29 cm, and the device weighs 1.2 kg.

ASUS Zenbook S 14 (UX5406) is available in Ukraine at a recommended price of UAH 82499 (configuration with Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor, 32 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1 TB SSD). The laptop is available in two color shades: Zumaia Gray and Scandinavian White.