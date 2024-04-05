«Avatar: The Last Airbender» Netflix to get new showrunners — Albert Kim to take over Percy Jackson series on Disney+

Netflix appointed as showrunners for the next two seasons of «Avatar» Jabbar Raisani («Lost in Space») and Christine Boylan («Pokerface») after the creator of the first one, Albert Kim, announced his departure.

Kim is reportedly moving to Disney+, where he will initially work on the «Percy Jackson and the Olympians» series, and later develop new projects.

Albert Kim joined Netflix’s «live-action» adaptation of «Avatar» back in 2020 — after the unexpected departure of Nickelodeon’s original animated series co-creators Brian Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino due to «creative differences».

Jabbar Raisani and Christine Boylan were involved in the first season as executive producers — and Raisani also directed the third and fourth episodes.

In early March, Netflix extended the series «Avatar: The Last Airbender» for seasons 2 and 3 at once. Within a week of its debut, the first received 153.4 million hours of views from 21.2 million viewers and surpassed the previous Netflix adaptation — the series about the adventures of Munchkin D. Luffy and his friends («Van Pis» received 18.5 million views in the first week).

Avatar «is set in a world divided into four nations — the Water Tribe, the Earth Kingdom, the Fire Nation, and the Air Nomads — who once lived in harmony, and the Avatar, the master of all four elements, kept the peace between them. However, everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked the Air Nomads, taking the first step toward conquering the world. The young airbender Aang (Gordon Cormier) wakes up to save the world and fight back against the Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Ossie), along with his new friends Sokka (Yen Osli) and Katara (Chiwentiyo).