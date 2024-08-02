Avowed has been postponed to 2025: Obsidian doesn’t want to compete with S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2

The Games section is published with the support of ?

However, the game is said to be in «good condition».

Obsidian Entertainment has reportedly postponed the release of its new fantasy action RPG project Avowed. Journalist Tom Warren in his newsletter The Verge’s Notepad revealed that the game, previously scheduled for 2024, will now be released in early 2025.

Obsidian and Microsoft have not yet officially announced the exact release date of Avowed, limiting themselves to a general «2024». However, in June, the date of November 12 inadvertently appeared and then quickly disappeared on the developers’ blog.

Despite the postponement, Warren’s sources claim that Avowed’s development is going well. The decision to postpone the release is due to the desire to give the game «breathing room» at a time when Xbox Game Pass is overloaded with new releases.

The November release of «Avowed» would have faced competition from GSC Game World’s long-awaited project «S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl», which recently postponed to November 20. In addition, around the same time, the release of Assassin’s Creed Shadows and role-playing game from BioWare — Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

In June, Obsidian representatives told Eurogamer that Avowed was in the final stages of development and entering the polishing phase.

There is also good news — Indiana Jones and the Great Circle by Bethesda is still scheduled for December 2024.

