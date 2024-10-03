Baldur’s Gate 3 developer’s next game will be released in 2029 — it’s not exact, although Sven Winke said so

Sven Winke, the head of Larian, the developer of Baldur’s Gate 3, says that the studio’s next release could be in 2028 or 2029. He later urged not to take it too seriously.

At the SEA Game Awards 2024 in Malaysia, Winke suggested that Larian’s next major role-playing game could be released around 2028 or 2029.

«We need to work hard on the next game so we can be back here in five years,» he said.

However, IGN spoke to Winke immediately after the event, and he quickly «gave a backhanded» about this uncertain release window.

«I knew you would understand that. It was just a joke. I don’t know, we’ll release it when it’s ready. These are big games and it takes time, so don’t lock us into a» date,” he said with a laugh.

Such a timeline wouldn’t be surprising given that Larian just released the gargantuan Baldur’s Gate 3 last year, but it’s not clear what the studio will do next. In March, Winke said that he was thinking of a «very big RPG that would dwarf all»s, and that current consoles simply wouldn’t be able to handle it.

Winke chose Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia as the location for Larian’s Asian studio after finding many potential employees in the city:

«There was also a very vibrant art and animation industry here, so we thought there was a reason to develop». The studios in KL did a lot for the game. Dark Urge was created in Malaysia and the lead writer for House of Hope was also here. One of our employees told me yesterday that she used to feel like an outsourcer, but now she feels like a game developer, there’s been a change in her mind and it’s nice to see».

It is known that Larian Studios Warsaw opened in Poland in May, and that it is working on two «very ambitious» new role-playing games. However, last month, Winke explained that creating two games at the same time proved to be a huge challenge for production because one of them «have swallowed up the ambitions of the one we want to release first».

