Baldur’s Gate 3 developers aim to outdo themselves in a new project

Larian Studios, known for its hit Baldur’s Gate 3, is not going to rest on its laurels.

The studio completes the work on BG3 and is already preparing to create a new project that should surpass the previous success. Sven Winke, CEO of Larian Studios, shared the company’s plans at IGN interview.

«Baldur’s Gate 3 set a high bar for quality, so we are now thinking about how to raise it even higher»,” Winke said.

The success of Baldur’s Gate 3 has created new challenges for the team. Now the expectations from the studio have increased significantly, but the developers are optimistic and eager to implement the experience gained in the upcoming project.

Winke admitted that the scale of Baldur’s Gate 3 was new to the team, which led to some mistakes during development. However, these lessons will be the basis for improving the process of creating the next game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 set a number of records in the gaming industry, including, won title «Game of the Year» at all major award ceremonies.

Although the studio will not be working on Baldur’s Gate 4They have ambitious plans to create a «ultimatum RPG». However, according to the developers, the realization of this idea is possible only with the advent of PlayStation 6.

Source: IGN, Tech4gamers

