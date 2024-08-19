Baldur’s Gate 3 will get a new evil ending — gameplay teaser from Larian

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Baldur’s Gate 3 will get a very bad new ending for Dark Urge in September. Larian Studios showed its gameplay teaser.

In a post on X Twitter, Larian showed the character Dark Urge sacrificing his companions: Shadowheart, Lae’sel and Wуll. He uses mind control to force them into a fatal leap. The video lasts 52 seconds.

The new ending will appear along with the last major Baldur’s Gate 3 update in September. The specific release date has not yet been announced.

Baldur’s Gate 3 became an unexpected hit in 2023. Larian has completed the game, and does not intend to release additions to it. But as you can see, Baldur’s Gate 3 is still capable of surprising.

