Baldur’s Gate 3 will get a new evil ending — gameplay teaser from Larian

Baldur’s Gate 3 will get a very bad new ending for Dark Urge in September. Larian Studios showed its gameplay teaser.
In a post on X Twitter, Larian showed the character Dark Urge sacrificing his companions: Shadowheart, Lae’sel and Wуll. He uses mind control to force them into a fatal leap. The video lasts 52 seconds.
The new ending will appear along with the last major Baldur’s Gate 3 update in September. The specific release date has not yet been announced.
Father would be so proud.
Embrace your destiny and feast your eyes on a new evil ending cinematic teaser for the Dark Urge, landing this September 👇
Warning: contains spoilers! pic.twitter.com/1TkwDGqyle
— Baldur’s Gate 3 (@baldursgate3) August 19, 2024
Baldur’s Gate 3 became an unexpected hit in 2023. Larian has completed the game, and does not intend to release additions to it. But as you can see, Baldur’s Gate 3 is still capable of surprising.
Source: IGN
