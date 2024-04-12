Baldur’s Gate 3 is the first game in history to win all five major GOTY awards

Baldur’s Gate 3 is not just a winner BAFTA Games Awards 2024 (five awards along with the main GOTY), but also the first game in history to collect all the major «Game of the Year» awards in the industry, drew attention to GamesRadar.

The RPG by Sven Winke’s Belgian studio Larian and one of the most titled games of 2023 has won the top GOTY / «Game of the Year» (or equivalent) awards at all five major ceremonies: Golden Joysticks, BAFTA, GDC Awards, DICE Awards, and The Game Awards. Thus, it beat such «heavyweights as Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, God of War, and Elden Ring (all of which were one award short), and became the first such game from the establishment of the TGA Award 10 years ago.

Interestingly, the most diverse years in terms of the distribution of major GOTY awards were 2014 (Dragon Age: Inquisition, Destiny, Dark Souls 2, Shadow of Mordor), 2019 (Untitled Goose Game, Sekiro, Outer Wilds, Resident Evil 2 Remake), and 2021 (It Takes Two, Returnal, Inscryption, Resident Evil 8). Given the disappointing trends in gaming with large-scale layoffs and closures of studios/projects, we probably shouldn’t expect such a variety of winners in the next few years.

It is worth noting that the organizers of the aforementioned ceremonies determine the winners in different ways with the involvement of a professional jury or specialized media. Therefore, Baldur’s Gate 3 managed to conquer the widest possible sample of experts. In fact, since its release in the summer of 2023, only the lazy have not praised it. Larian Studio, however, decided not to parasitize on its success — No add-ons are planned for Baldur’s Gate 3 or Baldur’s Gate 4. Instead, Larian will focus on new IP rather than D&D games. Earlier, Larian CEO said that the studio is currently plans to develop two gamesand announced a return to the Divinity series of games, but without any specifics.