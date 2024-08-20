Be careful when buying: NVIDIA confirms RTX 4070 with slower GDDR6 memory

NVIDIA has officially confirmed the video card RTX 4070 with GDDR6 memory. At the same time, the company is keeping the original RTX 4070 on the market.

The only difference between the two cards is the change in memory, which now has a speed of 20 Gbps instead of 21 Gbps in the case of GDDR6X. According to official specifications, both cards have the same processor frequency and memory capacity. The card has not been given a new name, but is offered as a GDDR6 variant of the existing model.

The NVIDIA RTX 4070 GDDR6 graphics card is equipped with an AD104-251 GPU with 5888 CUDA cores. 12 GB of memory is connected to a 192-bit interface, which, in combination with slower memory, means 5% less bandwidth (480 GB/s instead of 504 GB/s). NVIDIA officially claims that the card will have «similar» performance in games, but there is no table of any specific results.

«To improve supply and availability to meet high demand, we are introducing the GeForce RTX 4070 with extremely fast GDDR6 memory. All other specifications remain unchanged. It offers similar performance in games and applications. It will be available from our graphics card partners worldwide starting in September. It is supported by today’s Game Ready Driver. For more information on the GeForce RTX 4070, please visit the GeForce RTX 4070 family page on GeForce.com».

The card is expected to have the same 200W TDP and support 12VHPWR or 8-pin power connectors. The recommended retail price is likely to be identical to the existing model. It seems that from now on, extra attention is needed when buying an NVIDIA RTX 4070 to choose a faster graphics card.

Source: VideoCardz