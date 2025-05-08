«Beat Pedro Pascal on the head»: the star of the new «Avengers» revealed one of the key confrontations of the movie

Alan Cumming, who returns to the role of Nightcrawler in «Avengers: Doomsday», may have revealed one of the key twists of the upcoming movie — a potential confrontation between the X-Men and the Fantastic Four.

In one of these scenes, we should probably expect a fierce battle between Pedro Pascal’s Mr. Fantastic and Cumming’s Nightcrawler. Alan has even started training, although he is not happy about this turn of events.

«Yesterday I was practicing stunts for a fight scene and I thought: “I’m 60 years old. 23 years ago I played this superhero. I was a little old for him even then.”», — Cumming joked in an interview with BuzzFeed UK (via Games Radar). «And now I’m doing it again. I think it’s very funny. I’m thinking: “What? Who am I fighting?”. They say: “You’re hitting Pedro Pascal on the head” or something like that».

Obviously, such comments should be taken with a grain of salt, given Cumming’s joking tone. However, he undoubtedly confirmed what — «Avengers insiders have been saying for a long time: Judgment Day» will show us the confrontation between the Avengers, Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts, and X-Men before the teams unite under the leadership of the new Captain America (Anthony Mackie)to face the very Dr. Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr.

Making the movie are currently underway in the UK so we’ve already seen several behind-the-scenes shotswho, among other things, hinted that at least part of the action will take place in Latveria — the snowy homeland of Victor von Doom.

The new Avengers movie was originally supposed to be subtitled «Kang Dynasty» and focus on the superhero team’s confrontation with Jonathan Majors’ character. However, the studio parted ways with the actor over allegations of harassment and assault, and the new villain was seen in Downey, who has long played Iron Man. Earlier, Marvel introduced 25+ movie actors in a strange 5-hour teaserwho collected record views for the studio’s live broadcasts. The second «batch of» characters is promised to be released in the coming days, so we may see some characters not previously announced Chris Evans as Nomad and Dr. Strange Benedict Cumberbatch.

The studio has planned two new Avengers films at once and, in addition to «Doomsday», will release a direct sequel called «Secret Wars» — both directed by the Russo brothers(«Avengers: Infinity War» and «Avengers: Endgame») from scripts by MCU veteran Stephen McFeely. «Doomsday» will debut in theaters on May 1, 2026, and «Secret Wars» will be released a year later on May 7.