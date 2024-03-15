Because AI is replacing people. A bill on a 4-day working week was presented in the US

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has introduced a bill that would introduce a 4-day workweek while maintaining current wages.

The impetus for this was the massive spread of artificial intelligence technologies,

The draft law sets new minimum wage levels for overtime work to ensure that companies will properly respect labor rights.

Thus, employers are prohibited from paying employees less than they currently receive. This is despite the reduction in working hours.

«Today, American workers are more than 400% more productive than in the 1940s. And yet millions of Americans are working longer hours for less pay. That has to change. The financial benefits of the great advances in artificial intelligence, automation, and new technologies should benefit the working class, not just CEOs and wealthy shareholders on Wall Street», — notes Senator in a message published on his website.

The bill was supported by Senator Lafonza Butler and Congressman Mark Takanoff from the House of Representatives.

The initiative was also supported by most major American labor unions, including the AFL-CIO.

Interestingly, most of the workers, according to surveysThey are even willing to accept a reduction in salary in order to work 4 days a week instead of 5.

This idea is supported by two-thirds of employees in the UK.

Last year, the UK launched the world’s largest experiment in working 4 days a week. More than 60 companies and almost 3000 employees took part in it. Most companies maintained or increased their productivity. The study also showed that the percentage of resignations among employees fell sharply.

Most of the companies that participated in the experiment decided to continue working under this scheme.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon predicts even less than four days a week — he said that the next generation of employees will work only 3.5 days a week thanks to AI. Christopher Pissarides, a professor at the London School of Economics who specializes in labor automation, is confident that AI tools can help employees achieve the same productivity in 4 days instead of five. «We could improve our overall well-being and get more rest. We could easily move to a four-day week,» he said at a conference in Glasgow.

However, despite the consensus, less than 1% of vacancies now offer a four-day week.