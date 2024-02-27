«Beef» gathers cast for season 2 — probably Anne Hathaway, Jake Gyllenhaal, Charles Melton and Kaley Spanaway

The creation of Netflix and A24, which this year took several important film awards, may get a sequel with a powerful cast.

According to Deadline, the movie is about two «feuding» pairs of characters, played by Anne Hathaway and Jake Gyllenhaal, as well as Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny.

‘BEEF’ Season 2 is expected to follow 2 couples: • Charles Melton & Cailee Spaeny

This year, Melton starred in Todd Haynes’ drama «May December», while Spaeny appeared as Priscilla Presley in Sofia Coppola’s film.

Gyllenhaal («Brokeback Mountain») and Gateway («Les Misérables») have been nominated for several «Oscars», with Anne receiving her statuette in 2013. The actors have already appeared together in the movie «Love & Other Drugs».

No deals have been signed yet, but the second season could be in production by the end of the summer.

The first season of «Beef» received eight «Emmy» awards — including the title of the best miniseries, as well as personal trophies for Ali Wong and Stephen Yuen.