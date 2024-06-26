Boss of AI startup Anthropic hangs a poster with a robot destroying the world in the office

Just don’t show Elon Musk, or he’ll file a lawsuit.

Anthropic, founded by OpenAI ex-engineers, has developed the ChatGPT-competing chatbot Claude and positions itself as a «ultra-responsible AI company» — one could generally believe this statement, if not for one detail that came to light in a recent interview with the startup’s CEO Dario Amodei to Time.

It turns out that one of the walls of Anthropic’s office is decorated with a giant poster with a meme of a robot destroying a city and the caption «Deep learning is hitting a wall» An idiom that suggests that someone (in this case, machine learning) has reached its developmental point..

«This is a refrain that can often be heard from artificial intelligence skeptics who claim that progress in this direction will soon stop», — Time clarifies.

In the image itself, which for some reason was not shown in the article, one arrow points to the robot, marking it as «deep learning», and the other — to the city as «wall». It turns out that Anthropic’s boss actually hopes that AI research will inevitably hit a wall.

«I think that if the effects of scaling really stopped, then in a sense it would be good for the world. It would restrain everyone at the same time. But we don’t have a choice, we just have to figure out what kind of world we live in and deal with it as best we can».

As for the content of the interview itself, the main thesis Amodei keeps repeating is that Anthropic is not an AI security company, but a company focused on benefiting the public.

«I want Anthropic to be a company where everyone thinks about the social purpose, not a single-problem company focused on AI security or misconfiguring AI systems».

Anthropic initially released the Claude 3 family of models in three sizes: the medium-sized Claude Sonnet, the largest Claude Opus, and the smallest Claude Haiku. A few days ago, the company unveiled the latest version of its Claude 3.5 Sonnet chatbot, noting that this model sets «new industry standards for reasoning, coding, and some types of math, surpassing GPT-4o, the latest offering from OpenAI». Last September, Amazon has invested $4 billion in Anthropic.