Bronze iPhone 16 Pro Max for 70 999₴ — the most popular model of new iPhones in Ukraine (according to Allo)

Sales of the iPhone 16 in the United States started on September 20, while on the same day in Ukraine pre-orders have officially opened (sales will start on September 27) — with higher prices than last year, which did not prevent Ukrainians from ordering one of the most expensive versions of the Apple smartphone.

According to the Alo retail chain, the iPhone 16 Pro Max 256 GB model for 70,999₴ was the most popular among buyers, and it was not in black but in bronze (Desert Titanium). It is interesting that the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max smartphones previously predicted low demand.

Considering the overall data for the year (from January to September), the most commonly purchased iPhone 15 Pro Max (256 GB), iPhone 13 (128 GB), and iPhone 15 Pro (128 GB).

Last year, the most popular model among new iPhones was the was the iPhone 15 Pro Max in black — it was ordered the most after the presentation.

As for this year’s prices, official Apple retailers offer the following: