On September 20, iPhone 16, the new Apple Watch, and AirPods 4 were launched worldwide — while Ukrainian retailers opened pre-orders and official Ukrainian prices are finally available.

All models of iPhone 16 and other new devices, presented at Apple Glowtimeappeared simultaneously in the catalogs of Ukrainian retailers, which officially sell Apple equipment (in «gray» sellers have been added for more than a week): in particular, Rozetka, Comfy, Citrus, and others

Free sales should start in a week, but some models have already run out of stock in certain catalogs: in particular, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, which previously predicted low demand. As in previous years, stores offer credit and installment purchases. Below are the prices with discounts, and if compare with last year’s, the new models have significantly increased in price by — 5000-7000 hryvnias.

Prices of iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max in Ukraine — from 47,499₴ to 90,999₴

iPhone 16: 47 499₴ for 128 GB, 52 499₴ for 256 GB and 62 499₴ for 512 GB

iPhone 16 Plus: 52 499₴ for 128 GB, 57 499₴ for 256 GB and 67 499₴ for 512 GB

iPhone 16 Pro: 59,499₴ for 128 GB, 64,999₴ for 256 GB, 74,999₴ for 512 GB and 94,999₴ for 1 TB

iPhone 16 Pro Max: 70,999 UAH for 256 GB, 80,999 UAH for 512 GB and 90,999 UAH for 1 TB

Prices for the new Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 10 — from 22 299₴ to 23 799₴

Apple Watch Ultra 2 — from 39,999₴ to 48,999₴

Prices for AirPods 4 and new AirPods Max

AirPods 4 without ANC — 7 399₴

AirPods 4 with ANC — 10 499₴

AirPods Max — 27 499₴

It should be noted that in the United States, the prices for the basic iPhone 16 (for 128 GB in all models and 256 GB in the Pro Max version) remained unchanged compared to a year ago: $799, $899, $999, and $1199. Follow the link to see first reviews of AirPods 4 and four iPhone 16sand view the «live» unboxing of the iPhone 16 Pro.