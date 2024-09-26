Cal Kestis of Star Wars Jedi games will make his debut in the «Star Wars» movie franchise, — insider

Anakin and Luke Skywalker are a thing of the past, Rey hasn’t «caught on» with fans, so «Star Wars» is looking for a new hero. Cal Kestis from the Star Wars Jedi games became the next candidate.

According to insider Daniel RPK on his Patreon account, Cal Kestis «will become an on-screen character very soon. There are not too many details, but the source says that the character will make his debut on Disney+. Probably, it will be a debut in his own series, or in one of the existing ones, like «Ahsoka».

The information is unofficial, so it should be treated critically. However, it has a basis: the informant provided reliable data in the past, and the character is positively perceived by «Star Wars» fans Actor Cameron Monaghan, which was used as a game character, has recently become more famous. It is expected to appear in the next movie «Tron».

The events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (2019) takes place five years after the movie «Star Wars. Episode III. Revenge of the Sith». Padawan Cal Kestis is being hunted by the Galactic Empire, pursued by the Imperial Inquisition, he must complete his training and participate in the restoration of the Jedi Order The sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set five years later. Kestis and his friends continue to fight the tyranny of the Empire.

Kestis’ storyline and backstory could be the basis for a movie character. He slowly discovers his connection to the Force and finds himself in conflict with the Empire. Cal even encountered Darth Vader on Mustafar’s satellite. The games also hint at Kestis’ connection to a group of Force-sensitive children. If desired, the story of the young Jedi from the games could easily be transferred to the screen without affecting the Skywalker saga.

Sources: FandomWire, The Disinsider