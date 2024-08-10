«Tron: Ares» — first footage and plot details from Disney D23

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

Disney has released the first footage of «Tron: Ares», the third film in the fantasy franchise about the world of virtual reality inside a computer mainframe.

Actors Jared Leto, Evan Peters, Greta Lee and Jeff Bridges presented the first look at the movie during the Disney D23 presentation. The presentation also featured the film’s score by Nine Inch Nails and Atticus Ross. Trent Reznor and Ross, who won «Oscar» for the music to the films «The Social Network» 2010 and «Soul» 2020, briefly appeared on stage after the announcement.

Jared Leto plays Ares in the movie, one of the programs of the digital universe tasked with entering the real world. Greta Lee plays Eva Kim, a «genius programmer whose best work paves the way for Ares to enter our» world. Evan Peters stars as Julian Dillinger, whose last name is reminiscent of the villain of the first «Tron», which was released in 1982.

The video shown at the presentation begins with Dillinger talking about the future of humanity: «Since when have people looked up at the stars and wondered if we were alone? It turns out that we were looking in the wrong direction, because intelligent life exists, but it’s not out there, it’s here. There’s so much talk about artificial intelligence and big technologies, virtual worlds, when we’ll get there. Well, people, we are not going anywhere — they are coming here».

Ares in the real world touches the rain. «Something is happening in my soul, I don’t understand. I came here to find something», — he says. A car is shown cut in half by the light, a barefoot Bridges in a white coat saying: «Hello, program».

The film was directed by Joachim Renning («Maleficent: Mistress of Evil», «Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales»). The film is based on a screenplay by Jesse Wigutow and Jack Thorne and stars Jodie Turner-Smith, Gillian Anderson, Hassan Minaj, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan and Sarah Desjardins.

«Technology and artificial intelligence are omnipresent in our lives. What a perfect time to return to this amazing world. Or rather, for this amazing world to visit us,» says Jeff Bridges. «It’s really incredible to think that we made the original in 1982. It’s amazing — we never thought we’d have this legacy that would last all these years», Bridges said during the presentation.

In April, Bridges revealed in a podcast that he was returning to the movie «Tron: Ares», but his «Legacy» co-stars Garrett Hedlund and Olivia Wilde, who play Flynn’s adult son and a smart program that goes out into the real world, will not appear in the new film.

