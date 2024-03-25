56% of Ukrainians do not pick up the phone when unknown numbers call

According to the Rakuten Viber survey, 56% of Ukrainians are skeptical of unfamiliar numbers — 29% do not answer third-party calls at all, while 27% may pick up the phone if they are expecting a call (from a courier, store, etc.).

The vast majority of respondents (67%) will not call back if they see a missed call from a strange number, about a quarter will check the contact (14% use special apps for this, another 9% look on the Internet and messengers), and only 10% will call back immediately.

To answer the question «Do you answer calls from unfamiliar numbers» The answers were distributed as follows:

Yes — 44%;

No — 29%;

Only if I’m expecting a call from an unfamiliar number (courier, store, etc.) — 27%.

To the question «You have a missed call from an unknown number. What should you do?» of respondents answered yes:

I will not do anything and will not call back — 67%;

I will use special programs to check the numbers — 14%;

I’ll call you back — 10% of the time;

First, I’ll search the Internet and messengers to find out who this —9% is.

The survey was conducted online and anonymously among 70 thousand Viber users. The key age group is 34-45 years old, with more than 50% of respondents under the age of 45.