Candela P-12: Saudi Arabia launches efficient electric water transport on hydrofoils

Saudi Arabia has set itself an ambitious plan – it aims to transport people around the desert metropolis on electric hydrofoils. To achieve its goal, Saudi Arabia has already purchased 8 new P-12 electric ferries from Swedish electric boat manufacturer Candela.

Candela electric boats are known not only for their high efficiency, but also for how they achieve such high efficiency. The company offers computer-controlled hydrofoils that automatically lift the boats above the water. This allows the batteries to last much longer and the boats to travel faster and farther.

«The P-12 is designed to create zero-emission water transportation systems that offer significant improvements over traditional water transportation», — explained Gustav Hasselskog, CEO and founder of Candela. «In contrast to outdated systems with large, slow and inefficient conventional ferries, the Candela P-12 is a smaller and faster unit, allowing for much more frequent departures and faster passenger delivery. All essentials and services will be just a short boat ride away».

Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia plans to use the Candela P-12 in its desert metropolis NEOM, which is currently under construction along the Red Sea. The city has already purchased eight P-12s, the largest commercial order in Candela’s history. The vessels are expected to be delivered starting next year.

By using computer-controlled hydrofoils to lift the boats above water, Candela can reduce energy consumption by more than 80%. This means that the boats can travel 5 times the distance with the same battery used by conventional electric boats. Or they can use a much smaller battery while providing the same range.

The new Candela P-12 can accommodate up to 30 passengers and has a range of up to 100 km from a 252 kWh battery. This is more than enough to meet most coastal transportation needs. The ferry is powered by a pair of Candela’s own C-POD engines, which provide a total peak power of 340 kW (456 hp). The thrust vector ensures agile maneuvering, even sideways movement when necessary.

The P-12 can be quickly recharged using DC fast charging. Candela boats only require a typical DC car charging station, like the ones you find in a parking lot. This means they can use existing dock infrastructure and low-cost chargers.

The P-12 not only reduces the energy required for commercial ferry systems, but also offers a much smoother and more comfortable ride, even over rough water. Since the boat does not rock or crash into waves, but stays above the water, even passengers prone to seasickness find the ride comfortable.

Source: electrek