CATL’s monster 600 kWh battery can be charged to 70% capacity in just 15 minutes, but this reduces the service life by more than 2 times

In addition to Tectrans Bus Edition batteries with a service life of 15 years and a planned mileage of 1.5 million kilometers CATL also presented several other developments. All new products are based on CATL CTP (cell-to-pack) 3.0 technology, which provides increased efficiency.

The Tectrans-T battery boasts a whopping 600 kWh capacity, which can provide a decent margin of autonomy for electric trucks.

CATL offers two versions of the Tectrans-T. The first, the Long Life Edition, has a service life of 2.8 million kilometers and a 15-year warranty. This version also supports CATL’s QIJI Energy chassis battery swap solution, which promises reduced downtime and increased efficiency for fleet owners.

For those who prefer fast charging, the Superfast Charging Edition is available. It allows you to charge the battery to 70% capacity in 15 minutes. However, in this case, the service life is somewhat lower and amounts to 1.2 million kilometers.

Both versions of the Tectrans-T offer a range of 500 km, and CATL claims that the batteries have already proven their efficiency during rigorous testing.

CATL also offers Tectrans-L batteries designed for light commercial electric vehicles. They have a capacity of 30 to 200 kWh and provide an autonomous range of 150 km to 500 km.

