China creates AI processor «90% cheaper than existing» — processors based on RISC-V and 14 nm process technology

Chinese manufacturer Intellifusion has introduced DeepEyes AI computers with a claimed performance of 48 TOPS, priced at 1000 yuan, or about $140. The use of an older 14 nm process and likely ASIC technology is an opportunity for China to circumvent sanctions and remain competitive in the AI market. The chips use RISC-V and «independent homegrown technology».

The Deep Eyes H1 2024 device utilizes the DeepEdge10Max processor to achieve 48 TOPS of training performance. Deep Eyes H2 2024 has a DeepEdge10Pro chip with 24 TOPS, and Deep Eyes 2025 H1 aims to increase performance to 96 TOPS with DeepEdge10Ultra. The company has declared 90% cheaper AI computing that covers 90% of possible scenarios.

To meet Microsoft’s stated requirements for AI PCs, computers must have at least 40 TOPS of NPU performance. So, Intellifusion processors seem to be suitable for AI workloads. In comparison, Snapdragon’s X Elite processors will get 40 TOPS.

According to Dr. Chen Ning, Chairman of Intellifusion, 80% of companies worldwide will use large AI models in the next three years. The cost of training a large model can be tens of millions (RMB?), and few companies will be able to afford it with current prices. In terms of company adoption of AI, this seems like a very bold statement.

