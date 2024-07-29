China launches secret spacecraft for «war» with enemy satellites

Several experts believe that China’s mysterious Shenlong reusable spacecraft may be hiding a threat.

Some of the recent maneuvers of the Shenlong space unmanned aircraft indicate its possible anti-satellite use. Most likely, the ship can be used to manipulate or return satellites. In June, during its third mission, this ship launched an object that traveled several kilometers away and then returned to a distance of several hundred meters.

«Obviously, it has military applications, including, for example, close inspection of enemy targets or disabling them. But it also has non-military applications. Gaining experience with this type of capture and release is good if you want to, for example, … refuel your own satellites», — says Marco Langbroek, lecturer in optical space situational awareness at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands.

The United States’ own secret spacecraft, the X-37B, manufactured by Boeing, has so far launched seven times and has also conducted similar experiments. According to Victoria Samson, chief director of space security at the Secure World Foundation, a Washington-based think tank, the similarities are undeniable, but she is very cautious in drawing conclusions.

«To be honest, I don’t think either has much military utility. I assume that both demonstrate» technology.

However, the US military is keeping a close eye on Shenlong.

«We assume that any space activity that China is doing has a security dual use. We’re always interested in understanding what those dual uses might be, and we try to make sure we know that well,» says General Steven Whiting, head of the U.S. Space Command.

Indian officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, echoed these American concerns.

«The spacecraft in question is certainly alarming. Such things can always have a dual purpose».

