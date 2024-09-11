Chrome for iOS: support for tab groups, synchronization with a PC, and page suggestions

Currently, groups of tabs in Chrome can be saved on desktop systems where the user is logged in to their account. However, Google will soon add a feature to synchronize with mobile devices. Meanwhile, tab groups are already available on iOS.

Google has confirmed that the ability to synchronize tab groups between the mobile and desktop Chrome browser will be available «soon». If you create and name a group in the browser on a mobile device, it will also appear in the bookmarks panel in the desktop version of the program. Google is also working on a special interface for tab groups on Android.

Tab groups have been available in Chrome for iOS since version 128. On iPhone and iPad, you can create a group by long-pressing a tab and selecting «Add tab to new group». You can name the group and assign a color to it. You can then use the same menu to add other pages. However, you cannot currently drag and drop tabs in the grid as you can on Android.

Another innovation is the suggestions for revisiting pages. Currently, «Chrome is experimenting with suggesting pages to revisit based on tabs opened on other» devices. This is done using the existing “Continue with this tab” card on the new tab page, which already shows local tabs after you leave.

This feature will be available on Android, iOS, and desktop systems. Google wants users to not have to “bookmark a page or memorize the exact URL” to return to it later.

Source: 9to5google