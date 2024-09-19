Crime drama «Penguin» will be released on MEGOGO in Ukrainian dubbing

Today, «Penguin» will debut on HBO and Max, and starting September 20, the series will be available for viewing on MEGOGO MEGOGO is an exclusive partner of Warner Bros. Discovery on HBO and Max series in Ukraine — in Ukrainian voiceover and sign language.

The «Penguin» series continues the epic crime saga that director Matt Reeves began with the global blockbuster «Batman». The events here take place a week after the devastating flood in the previous movie.

«Gotham is in ruins, lawlessness reigns in the slums, and the old power structures are crumbling. But where others see chaos, Oz sees opportunity».

The show will consist of 8 episodes — new ones will be released on MEGOGO every Monday, following their Sunday debut on HBO and Max.

Colin Farrell played Oz Cobb in the movie, and Christine Milioti — Sofia Falcone. The cast also includesRenzi Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Agdashlo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore) Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grappa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eva Carlo), Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

Critics highly appreciated the series, which debuted with 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. The reviews noted Farrell’s excellent acting, which was not hindered by the heavy costume, and an interesting story, despite the absence of the Dark Knight (some complained about the lack of creativity of the showrunners).

Teaser (in Ukrainian)

Poster