Cyberlaundry on wheels: Tesla Cybertruck spotted with a tumble dryer in the back

We are waiting for the Cybertruck version with a dishwasher and microwave.

An unusual vehicle has appeared on the streets of Dallas in the United States, attracting the attention of passersby and social media users. The Tesla Cybertruck, a futuristic electric pickup truck, was driving around the city with a clothes dryer attached to the body.

Video of this amazing sight published on the Reddit platform with the caption «Cybertruck spotted in Dallas». The car belongs to a local handyman who decided to combine the innovative design of the Cybertruck with household appliances.

The owner of the electric pickup truck said that he came up with the idea to attach the dryer to the vehicle about a month ago.

«I just wanted to have fun. In fact, no other vehicle is capable of doing that, except the Cybertruck»,” he explained his motivation.

The experiment lasted 40–50 minutes. According to the driver, he did not notice a significant impact on the battery charge of the electric vehicle. However, he suggested that the situation could change at different driving speeds. The master did dry some things on the trip, but he did not plan to do it all the time.

The reaction of people on the roads was definitely positive.

«The faces of the passersby were serious at first, but as soon as they saw my pickup, they started smiling and waving», — the owner of the unusual Cybertruck shared his impressions.

Now the master plans to remove the dryer from the car in the near future. The driver would not mind repeating the experiment if he has time and inspiration.

However, not all experiments with Cybertruck are as safe and fun. Recently a fan climbed on a Tesla Cybertruck to prove its strength — and crushed the windshield.

Source: Futurism