Cybertruck owners say Tesla secretly replaced faulty engines under the guise of research — before massive failure

Last month, several Cybertruck owners reported that Tesla offered them a free replacement drive train at their next service visit. The company explained this offer by researching the first copies of the Cybertruck. However, some Cybertruck owners have recently experienced engine failure. Some believe that under the guise of research, Tesla has been conducting a quiet voluntary recall of engines.

Tesla Cybertruck has had a few troubles lately — many advanced technologies are still in their infancy. Almost everything about this electric pickup truck is different from other vehicles, from the production process, body design, materials and new technical solutions.

The first users reported many problems with the Cybertruck, although Tesla has solved most of them. However, not all of them have been identified, Cybertruck owners continue to report them, and now they are engine malfunctions.

In most cases, it all started with an uncharacteristic noise from behind or jolts. Immediately afterwards, the pickup would display several error codes related to the rear-wheel drive and enter «turtle mode». So far, only the all-wheel drive variants have had problems.

One of the owners was helped by the Tesla service center, even though it was a weekend. Based on the logs, they assumed that either the rear inverter or the rear-wheel drive was faulty. They explained that the rear inverter has a pyro fuse that trips to protect the drive train. It was blown, causing the rear motor to shut down. However, it was unclear whether the motor itself was damaged.

Car owners with similar problems reported waiting more than two weeks before Tesla found a replacement for the rear inverter. Others were more fortunate — they received help in just two days. Some came directly to the service center when this happened and were immediately offered a loaner car, and their inverter was replaced within a few days. This shows that Tesla is aware of the problem and has already prepared for it.

That’s when everyone remembered the free engine replacement. It seems that Tesla was actually actively replacing faulty drives. However, a larger number of faulty Cybertrucks could force Tesla to make an official recall — this time not just a software one.

Source: Autoevolution