«Daddy, Are We Going to Die?»: Horror trailer «The Wolf Man» from the director of «Upgrade» and «The Invisible Man»

Blumhouse has released the first trailer for its new Universal Monsters movie «The Wolf Man». The film promises to be as intense as director Lee Whannell’s previous work «The Invisible Man».

The new movie stars Christopher Abbott. He plays Blake, a San Francisco resident who inherits his parents’ house in rural Oregon after his father mysteriously disappears. In order to improve his relationship with his wife Charlotte (Julia Garner), Blake invites her and his daughter Ginger (Matilda Firth) to spend time together in the house.

The plot takes a turn for the worse when the family is attacked by an unknown creature near the farmhouse. They are forced to barricade themselves inside while the creature whimpers around. However, the situation becomes more complicated when Blake begins to behave strangely, turning into something unrecognizable.

In contrast to the original 1941 film, which was predominantly a tragic and slow-moving mystery, the new version of «The Wolf Man» promises more tension and dynamics. Vonnell, who worked on the script with Corbett Tuck, Lauren Shuker Bloom and Rebecca Angelo, seems to be changing the approach to the classic story.

The film «The Wolf Man» will be released in US theaters on January 17, 2025. The date of the Ukrainian premiere is still unknown.

As a reminder, Paramount+ recently showed the trailer a prequel to the classic 1968 film «Rosemary’s Baby» directed by Roman Polanski. It will also star Julia Garner.

