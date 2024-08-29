Horror prequel trailer «Rosemary’s Baby» — movie «Apartment 7A» with Julia Garner

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

Paramount+ has shown a trailer for the prequel to the classic 1968 film «Rosemary’s Baby» directed by Roman Polanski. In the movie «Apartment 7A», Julia Garner embodied one of the characters from the original.

The trailer introduces the viewer to Terri Gionoffrio, played by Garner. The dancer with big dreams has just moved to New York. However, after an onstage injury, her dreams are shattered at the very beginning of her career. Things start to look up when a wealthy elderly couple (played by Dianne Wiest and Kevin McNally) invite Terry to live in their apartment in a luxury building. She is haunted by the feeling that something is not right.

The fate of the apartment’s previous occupant remains a mystery. Terry begins to notice disturbing things happening to her body. In the trailer, she seeks the advice of a nun, who warns her that the owners of the apartment have done «ungodly things» to another girl and have now chosen her.

In the original film, Terry — is a young woman whom Rosemary (Mia Farrow) meets in the laundry room of her apartment building. She, as it turns out, jumped from the seventh floor and committed suicide. The elderly couple are the Castevets, neighbors whom Rosemary suspects of being involved in the service of evil. The film will be released on September 27 this year.

Source: GamesRadar

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.