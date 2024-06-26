DC comic book series «Green Lantern» will be released on HBO in 8 episodes

The series «Green Lantern» received a «green light» from HBO, as strange as it may sound.

HBO has ordered the production of an 8-episode series based on the DC comic book «Green Lantern». Chris Mundy («True Detective 4», «Ozark») will direct the project, and Damon Lindelof («Lost») and Tom King («Mr. Miracle», «Supergirl») are co-creators.

The «Green Lantern» series follows Hal Jordan and Jon Stewart, two members of the Green Lantern Corps — an intergalactic team tasked with protecting a specific area of space from evil with the help of rings that grant a number of superhuman powers.

Hal Jordan, a former military pilot, was first portrayed by Ryan Reynolds in the 2011 film «Green Lantern». Military veteran Jon Stewart is one of the first black DC heroes.

Another member of the «Lanterns» team, Guy Gardner, will appear in new «Superman» James Gunn’s 2025 — by Nathan Fillion.

«Green Lantern» (but the series is likely to be called «Lanterns») was originally to be released under the Max Original brand, but under the new demarcation, this and other major titles will be labeled as HBO Originals.

James Gunn and Peter Safran first announced their intention to create the «Green Lantern» series back in January 2023 and positioned it as a «major event for HBO content» similar to «True Detective».

Source: Variety, Deadline