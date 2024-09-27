Deadlock will allow you to turn cheaters into frogs and hunt them

The developers of Deadlock have implemented a new anti-cheat system that allows you to turn cheaters into frogs during a match.

Since the release of Deadlock did not have an effective anti-cheat system, despite the use of VAC VAC (Valve Anti-Cheat) is an anti-cheat system developed by Valve Corporation to combat cheating in video games. It is used in many Valve games, such as Counter-Strike, Team Fortress 2, and others. in other Valve games. This led to an influx of cheaters in the new MOBA game with shooter elements.

Update of September 12 added a complaint system, but it did not provide options for reporting cheating, focusing only on toxic players.

After several months of early access, Deadlock is getting a full-fledged anti-cheat system. Players will be able to choose how to punish cheaters. According to notes until the September 26 patch, when the system detects a cheater during the game, opponents will have two options.

Teams will be able to immediately block the cheater, which will end the game. Alternatively, they can turn the cheater into a frog until the end of the match.

Guys do you ever get this weird glitch in deadlock pic.twitter.com/KxFqBJBg39 — Poggu (@poggu__) September 26, 2024

The cheating player will turn into a tiny frog that can only jump, without the ability to use abilities or deal damage. Opponents will be able to attack and kill the frog cheater, so don’t be surprised if you see «frog hunting» for the rest of the game.

The developers assure you that punishing a cheater on your team will not affect your game rating. Regardless of the chosen punishment option, the game will not be counted as a defeat, and the cheater will be banned.

The new anti-cheat system will be available in a few days.

Source: Dexerto