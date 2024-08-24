Not Half-Life 3 again: Valve announces Deadlock game

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Valve has lifted the veil of secrecy from Deadlock, the multiplayer game that thousands of players have been playing for weeks without an official announcement.

Throughout August, Deadlock gradually gained popularity thanks to an invitation system. Existing testers were able to invite their friends, which led to a rapid increase in the number of players. In mid-August, the game reached more than 18,000 simultaneous players, and this week this number increased to 44,000.

Despite the game’s wide availability to those who knew players, Valve asked participants «not to share information about the game with anyone». This warning appeared on the download screen. However, many players ignored this request, which was not legally binding. As a result, videos of gameplay and even review in The Verge.

Thanks to these leaks, it became known that Deadlock — is a third-person shooter with MOBA elements. Teams of 6 players compete on a map with four lines, where waves of bots constantly appear. Valve warns that the game is in early development and contains many temporary visual elements and experimental gameplay.

Now Valve has officially lifted the restrictions on the dissemination of information about Deadlock and opened a page games on Steam. Although the project is still available by invitation only, the company is expected to start actively discussing its features.

