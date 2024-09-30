Death Stranding 2 presentation: new videos, jackets for $1700, and a release date Kojima won’t say

As part of a 90-minute presentation at the Tokyo Game Show, Hideo Kojima unveiled almost eight minutes of never-before-seen footage from the upcoming game Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.

Subsequently, Kojima Productions uploaded English versions of the clips to X Twitter. The game looks surprisingly realistic in the videos. The first scene takes players back aboard a submarine, where Sam Porter Bridges (Norman Reedus) and Frazzle (Lea Seydoux) are heading to the ship’s bridge. The plot of the video seems to be close to the beginning of the game.

#TGS2024

PlayStation Presents “DEATH STRANDING 2” Special Stage! First public release of game footage.

Part1: Dollman & Tarman Member Introductions.#DeathStranding2 pic.twitter.com/ci2QP57CbR — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) September 29, 2024

It turns out that the ship’s name is DHV Magellan, and Fraggle notes: «This is always the case when the DHV Magellan is in motion». It’s unclear if «so» means that everything is covered in slime and people have blue-gray skin. Sam meets the character of «Mad Max» director George Miller, Tharman, who is introduced by Frazzle as a doctor and geophysicist who also pilots the boat. It is also revealed that «Magellan» is actually underground, not underwater. Sam has his first encounter with that quirky animated puppet we all loved in the previous trailer. Mr. Puppet was once a man, his name is Dollman.

In the next clip, everyone is back to their normal color, Sam participates in a conversation between Tumorrow (Elle Fanning) and a new character, the pregnant Rainie, played by Japanese actress Shiori Kutsuna. Rainey, who is pregnant, explains to Tumorrow where children come from, as Tomorrow comes from another dimension where «no one gave birth to children, they just stayed in the belly of their» mothers.

Part 2: Tomorrow & Rainy Member Introductions.#DeathStranding2 pic.twitter.com/ElGZ62zSEQ — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) September 29, 2024

The third video shows the return of «Drive» director Nicholas Winding Refn to the role of Hartman, a man who has a heart attack and dies every 21 minutes before being revived by an automated defibrillator. Hartman now has heart-shaped glasses and an exoskeleton. He can now endure heart attacks while standing up. «Thanks to this support unit, — Hartman declares as he strikes gravity-defying poses, — I can stand upright anytime, anywhere without worry».

Part 3: Heartman TGS2024 Special Video.#DeathStranding2 pic.twitter.com/F0QlEPC6Dg — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) September 29, 2024

The fourth video demonstrates Death Stranding 2’s photo mode as Sam takes pictures of Fraggle, Rainey, and Tumorrow — they laugh, dance, and take different poses throughout «Magellanic». #TGS2024

PlayStation Presents “DEATH STRANDING 2” Special Stage! First public release of game footage.

Part 4: ‘Photo shoot event’ (Stuffed Cryptobiote also make an appearance).#DeathStranding2 pic.twitter.com/O3nrKcIvBW — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) September 29, 2024

The last video — is a musical number with Dollman dancing alongside copies of himself and Japanese pop musician Daichi Miura to the latter’s new song «Horizon Dreamer».

Part 5: Dollman In-game Event Video. The music of Daichi Miura that appears in the video "Horizon Dreamer" will be available midnight tonight, September 30th [JST]. Enjoy!… pic.twitter.com/iDVc9SmmXE — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) September 29, 2024

Hideo Kojima says that he already knows the game’s release date, but it will not be announced to the public yet:

«I didn’t give a release date today, but the release date has already been determined and I’m working on it now, getting ready for it… Since we are talking about 2025, the game will be released next year, so we will announce it at some point next year. But due to some unforeseen circumstances, we can’t announce it today».

Kojima also said that several adaptations of Death Stranding are in the works, one of which is a feature film, announced in December 2023.

«There are several Death Stranding adaptation projects in the works, but I’ve written another story that’s meant to be a movie. But I don’t have time to direct it, so I won’t».

It seems that the creator decided to make some money quickly. Kojima Productions has announced a collaboration with the clothing brand Acronym to sell jackets inspired by Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. The black and orange clothes look gorgeous but cost €1540 (over $1700). However, there’s no need to worry about the price — the limited edition jackets have already been sold out.

Death Stranding 2 was announced back in December 2022 at The Game Awards, where its trailer was shown. The video confirmed the return of Norman Reedus, Lea Seydoux, and other actors If the author of the news has confused something with descriptions from others, please let us know.

Sources: KOJIMA PRODUCTION, PC Gamer, VGC, Insider Gaming, GamesRadar