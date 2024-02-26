Declarations: 1428 officials have cryptocurrency. Most crypto owners are in the National Police and the Prosecutor’s Office

According to the results of the 2022 income declaration, 1428 officials’ declarations indicated the presence of cryptocurrency assets. For comparison, in 2021, crypto assets were mentioned in 788 declarations. The largest number of cryptocurrency supporters were among the National Police and the Prosecutor’s Office.

Thus, out of the total number of cryptocurrency holders in 2022, about 12% (171) work for the National Police, and another 10.5% (150) work for the prosecutor’s office. For comparison, before the outbreak of the full-scale war, officials from city councils were the most likely to declare cryptocurrency — 75 (9.5%).

In 2022, the most popular cryptocurrency was among residents of Dnipropetrovska and Odesa regions — 72 declarations each. Kharkiv region was in third place with 64 declarations. On the eve of the full-scale war, Lviv was in the top three instead of Odesa.

Bitcoin remained the most popular cryptocurrency. In 2022, 648 officials declared this crypto asset. This is 45% of the total number of declarations. For comparison, in 2021, bitcoin was mentioned in 356 declarations. In 2022, one of the Ukrainian MPs declared 121 Bitcoin coins worth more than UAH 195 million.

Source: Opendatabot