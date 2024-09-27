Dimensity 9400 in Oppo Find X8 Pro is the new AnTuTu test leader

The updated AnTuTu rating contains information about the test results of the upcoming flagship smartphone Oppo Find X8 Pro. This model runs on the yet-to-be-announced Dimensity 9400 chipset. And this chip demonstrates high performance – in fact, the highest in the AnTuTu rating.

According to previous leaks, the Dimensity 9400 processor contains one powerful Cortex-X5 core with a frequency of up to 3.4 GHz, three productive Cortex-X4 cores with a frequency of up to 3.3 GHz, and four energy-efficient Cortex-A720 cores with a frequency of up to 2.4 GHz. The chip is manufactured by TSMC using the N3E 3-nanometer process technology.

Thus, this chip in the Oppo Find X8 Pro smartphone demonstrated a score of 2,880,558 points in the AnTuTu test. This figure is significantly higher than the results demonstrated by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processors or even Apple M4 (although AnTuTu does not recommend making comparisons between different platforms).

Last week, the Dimensity 9400 processor as part of the standard Oppo Find X8 model was tested in the Geekbench package. There, it demonstrated a score of 2876 points in single-core mode and 8987 points in multi-core mode. For comparison, the upcoming chip Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 previously showed results of 2884 and 8840 points, respectively.

The official announcement of the Dimensity 9400 processor is expected in early October.

Source: gsmarena