Disclaimer — first look at the psychological thriller Apple TV+ with Cate Blanchett from director Alfonso Cuarón

Apple TV+ published has released the first image of its upcoming miniseries «Disclaimer», which is adapted from Renee Knight’s 2015 bestseller and will debut on streaming on October 11.

In the plot of «Disclaimer», the famous journalist Catherine Ravenscroft (Blanchett) receives a manuscript from an unknown author and discovers that she is the main character of the story, which reveals her main secrets. In an effort to discover the writer’s real identity, Catherine is forced to confront her past, which destroys her present life and her relationship with her husband Robert (Sacha Baron Cohen) and son Nicholas (Kodi Smit-McPhee).

Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuarón is directing «Disclaimer, and his «Gravity» colleague Emmanuel Lubezki is the cinematographer. The «Oscar» and «Grammy» winner Finneas O’Connell («Barbie», «007: A Time to Die») is composing the series’ music.

Also among the cast: Kevin Kline, Leslie Manville, Louis Partridge, Leila George and others.

The first two episodes of «Disclaimer» will be released on Apple TV+ on October 11, and the remaining seven episodes will be released every Friday until November 15.